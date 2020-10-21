Keep treasurer elected

To the Editor:

I am voting no on ballot Question 3. Question 3 is only for Dukes County voters, and deals with whether the county treasurer position should be changed from an elected position to one appointed by the county commissioners. A no vote would leave this important position as one elected by the voters of the county.

The treasurer provides a very valuable service to many different municipal departments, not just the county government. In addition to keeping the financial books for the county, the treasurer is also responsible for keeping the financial records for the Martha’s Vineyard Airport, including handling the payroll and invoice payments. The treasurer is the ex-officio chair of the Dukes County Retirement Board, which manages all municipal employees’ retirement funds, including the county and all the seven towns. The treasurer also approves the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank’s financials. Therefore, I strongly believe that voters of Martha’s Vineyard and Gosnold must continue to have the opportunity to select the person to fill this position.

The letter that only four of the county commissioners recently approved attempts to make an argument supporting bypassing the voters and putting the selection of the treasurer with the county commissioners. However:

The position has not been contested for 30 years because the person that filled the position for the past 30 years was very qualified, and the current individual on the ballot is, as well. There has always been the option of anyone running for the position. In addition, the county commissioners could have found someone else to run. The letter ignores that fact that the election of county commissioners, or for that matter most of the municipal elections, has rarely been contested, with the occasional eight candidates for seven positions.

The Department of Revenue recommendation was made 10 years ago. The recommendation was made without a full understanding of the breadth of the responsibilities. It also recommended that the county manager should make the appointment, an obvious mistake.

The voters are just as qualified as the county commissioners to vet candidates.

The elected treasurer is subject to very stringent reviews by the auditors, and the voters have always had the option of a recall vote.

Please vote no on Question 3, and keep the control of this important position with the voters.

Bob Rosenbaum

Chilmark