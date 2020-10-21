Real estate firm donates to the community 

A $4,750 client’s choice donation was awarded to Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS), according to a Feiner Real Estate press release.

As a way of giving back, Feiner Real Estate donates 10 percent of the company’s commission from every sale to an Island nonprofit chosen by their client. When buyers Ray and Jeff closed on their new Chilmark home in Spring Point, they knew right away that Jeff’s high school classmate Barbara Bellissimo, who is also MVCS’ director of development and communications, would put to good use their targeted gift of $4,750 to support some of the many great programs that support the Vineyard community.

“Giving back is what our agency does,” said Feiner Real Estate agent Phil Cordella. “There is no shortage of worthy causes, and we let our clients choose what is meaningful to them! How great is that?”