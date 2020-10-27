Barbara Ann Nolan was born in Boston on July 15, 1949. She passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2020, after a brief illness.

Barbara went to nursing school in the early 1970s, and was an LPN at Brigham and Women’s and Massachusetts General. She moved to Martha’s Vineyard in the mid-1970s, where she worked briefly as a nurse at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She loved the Island so much that she became a shuttle and tour bus driver during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Barbara obtained her master’s degree in clinical psychology at Cambridge College, and returned to work at Massachusetts General as a clinician for a short time before returning to Martha’s Vineyard.

Barbara was a very social person, enjoying time with her good friends on the Vineyard. Her charm and quick wit will be missed by the many loved ones she leaves behind.

She was predeceased by her parents, James and Priscilla Nolan, and her brother Jimmy and sister Priscilla Sinatra. She leaves behind her daughter Rachael, her daughter-in-law, Renee, her brother-in-law Charles, her nieces Julie and Suzanne, and her sister-in-law, Renee Nolan.

A celebration of lLife will be held in the spring of 2021. For an online guestbook, visit ccgfuneralhome.com.