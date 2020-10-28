MV bank donates to Island nonprofits

The Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation has awarded $80,500 in its third quarter 2020 cycle to nonprofits on-Island and in the surrounding area, according to a Martha’s Vineyard Bank press release.

The 10 organizations provided funding this quarter are Harbor Homes Martha’s Vineyard, Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard, Falmouth Housing Trust, Red Stocking Fund, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Sullivan 5K Run/Walk, Friends of Vineyard Haven Library, Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, Falmouth Chamber of Commerce, and Martha’s Vineyard Mediation.

Significant donations were given to Harbor Homes Martha’s Vineyard for the 2020–21 winter season, and to Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard. Harbor Homes provides safe and secure housing along with case management services and life skills training for the homeless on Martha’s Vineyard. The donation to Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard will be used to help the elder Island population to remain “in place” for as long as possible by adding safety features to their existing homes.

Funds for the Friends of Vineyard Haven Library will pay for “live tutors,” who are available to any learner – be they a young student or an adult. This service is free to any library

card holder of one of the six Island libraries.

The Red Stocking Fund donation will support the program for the 2020 holiday season and the

Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living will use its funds for additional dementia and Alzheimer’s

support groups. In addition, Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard’s donation will be used to assist the

continuation of its work with end-of-life care. Martha’s Vineyard Mediation will use its funds to further help families to communicate better with a four-session informational series on how to approach difficult intergenerational conversations.

The fourth-quarter application deadline date for the next cycle of funding is Nov. 17.

The Educational Mini Grant application for 2021 (which is valid for any Martha’s Vineyard

public school, including the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School) is available through the

Martha’s Vineyard Superintendent’s Office by contacting staylor@mvyps.org or through

Martha’s Vineyard Bank’s community relations director Patti Leighton, by contacting

pleighton@mvbank.com.