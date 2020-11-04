Coming up at the West Tisbury library

On Friday, Nov. 6, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly continues teaching an all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 10:30 am, ballerina Miss Shannon will host another virtual “Ballet and Books” storytime. This session is for ages 0 to 5 years. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead a weekly Balance Class through Zoom. Classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 4 pm, local artist Val Estabrook will lead a virtual Pastel Class for children. Students will learn the process of bringing to life one of their favorite vistas or a still life. The library has pastels available to borrow for this class. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org to sign up.

Judy Kranz will continue her weekly online Pilates Classes at the library on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 9:30 am. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 8:30 am. Email rrooney@clamsnet.org to sign up for one or both classes. From 11 am to 2 pm, come to the library’s outdoor Pop-Up Library in the parking lot (weather depending). Children’s and young adult materials, along with adult books and DVDS, will be available for contactless browsing and checkout. Librarians will be available onsite to help browsers pick their next reads. Bring your library card or ID. There will be forms available to register for a card if you’ve never had one before. Mask wearing and social distancing is mandatory. There is no sign-up required to attend.

On Monday, Nov. 9, at 7 pm, join Niki Patton for Virtual Writers Read. This event features community members reading short original prose pieces. Both fiction and nonfiction readings are welcome. Each reader is allotted eight minutes to read. A critique to follow the reading is optional. Sign up to be a reader or listener at this event by emailing Niki at gaia1muse@gmail.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 11 am to 4 pm, kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 3:30 pm, join the library’s virtual watercolor class for kids ages 7 to 14. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 4:30 pm, join a virtual watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up.

The library will be closed in observance of Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Coming soon, librarian Dee Leopold will lead a virtual Age of Innocence Book Club. This group meets Nov. 16, 23, and 30 at 5 pm. Email dleopold@clamsnet.org to join.