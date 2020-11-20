Hospital teams up with Vineyard Dental Associates

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has entered into an agreement with Vineyard Dental Associates to begin accepting dental insurance for many Islanders.

Last month, the hospital announced it would be closing its dental practice effective Nov. 20. The hospital’s dental practice oversaw 1,550 patients, but hospital CEO Denise Schepici said the hospital is working with Vineyard Dental Associates on Main Street in Vineyard Haven so many of the hospital patients have an alternative.

The dental office recently expanded their practice and has entered an agreement with the hospital. Part of that agreement is that the dental office will begin accepting MassHealth and the Delta Dental network, a popular dental plan for Island residents. The practice comprises four dentists including Dr. Carolyn Swain, a former hospital dentist.