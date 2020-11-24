A Gallery returns with a pop-up event at the Grange Hall

1 of 13

For those who have missed visiting A Gallery in West Tisbury since it went on hiatus for the 2020 summer season, owner Tanya Augostinos is providing the opportunity to check out her collection of contemporary art with a pop-up at the Grange Hall. And there’s a bonus. Augostinos is collaborating with Loominous Rug Gallery for a dual exhibit showcasing some of the Providence-based gallery’s handmade modern and antique carpets, rugs, and kilims.

Fans of Kara Taylor will also have the chance to view new work by the West Tisbury artist who, like Augostinos, spends her winters in South Africa. Along with original paintings, Taylor will be offering new limited-edition prints of some of her favorite works.

A Gallery has always been a bit of a gypsy venture, having set up in a variety of locations, from Vineyard Haven to Oak Bluffs to West Tisbury, during its 10-year tenure. Augostinos, who spends the off-season in South Africa, was unable to return to the Vineyard this summer, so she is offering this opportunity to her artists, as well as to her longtime clients, with a temporary exhibit.

Her decision to collaborate with Loominous came about through visits to the Providence gallery and her subsequent association with owner Behrouz Sarlak. “They really are works of art,” says Augostinos. “The exhibit is not going to look like an interior design show. The process of hand-knotting and hand-spinning rugs is a dying art. It will eventually fade away.”

According to a press release for the pop-up, “Loominous Gallery specializes in rugs ranging from vintage and traditional to custom-made contemporary, timeless concept pieces. Their team engages directly with workshops and artisans in Turkey, Nepal, and India to combine their research and development in leading design concepts with traditional hand-weaving methods, utilizing the finest hand-carded and hand-spun Persian wool, Chinese silk, recycled Indian sari silk, and cocoon silk.”

A Gallery will be featuring work by a number of the artists whom Augostinos has represented over the years. Included in the pop-up exhibit will be paintings by Rez Williams, Barbara Kassel, and Billy Hoff; photography by Mariana Cook, Edward Grazda, and Christopher Wright; textile art by Julia Mitchell; mixed media by Lucy Mitchell; assemblage art by Richard Erickson; sculpture by Barney Zeitz, and pottery from Abbey Kuhe Ceramics.

The upstairs room of the Grange Hall will be devoted to a new project from Paul Lazes. During the past year, Lazes has undertaken the task of creating numerous pencil drawings of Island men. The collection, which now numbers 100 pieces, is a response to his series of photographs of Island women, a sample of which is now hanging at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. The work will be displayed on the floor of the room, creating a labyrinth through which guests can walk while practicing social distancing.

As far as Augostinos’ future plans, she hopes to eventually find a new location for the gallery. The pop-up will give her an opportunity to explore the possibility of further collaborative efforts, and also the chance to reconnect with supporters of A Gallery.

A Gallery Contemporary Art and Loominous Rug Gallery pop-up exhibit at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury will be open to visitors on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Nov. 26, 27, and 28, and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Dec. 3, 4, and 5, from 10 am to 7 pm. A special viewing time for seniors will be offered from 8:30 to 10 am by appointment. In compliance with COVID-19 considerations, a maximum of 10 people are permitted in the space at any one time.