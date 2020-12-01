Nonprofits make ‘Giving Tuesday’ appeals

Today is Giving Tuesday and several Island nonprofits are making their pitch to attract donations. Meanwhile, other organizations are providing some matching money to help with local fundraising efforts.

Martha’s Vineyard Museum says donations given today will be doubled. “Your support today will have double the impact,” an email from the museum states. “Gifts will be matched dollar-for-dollar by two generous MVM supporters.”

Point B Realty is providing a 50 percent match in donations up to $10,000 for the annual Teddy Bear Suite. “We are really motivated to help raise money for the [Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club],” an email from Point B Realty states. To find out how to donate, click here.

The Foundation for Underway Experiential Learning (FUEL) is hoping to fuel some donations on this Giving Tuesday. According to an email, FUEL will also receive matching donations through Dec. 31.

“Now until December 31st, there is a challenge grant in place, which matches every dollar we raise up to $50,000,” the email states. “Conversely, if we don’t hit our $50,000 mark, those matching dollars will be lost.”

To find out how to donate to FUEL, click here.

For those interested in land preservation, the Trustees of Reservations are also appealing for donations. “Today: every dollar you give will be triple matched by a generous friend of The Trustees, up to $25,000, to support conservation for the public good across the Commonwealth,” according to an email. To find out more, click here.

If you have a Giving Tuesday appeal, send us an email to be added to this post at editor@mvtimes.com.