Edgartown Council on Aging receives state grant

The Baker-Polito administration awarded $3,738 to the Edgartown Council on Aging as part of a $4.7 million grant package to support food security in Massachusetts, according to a state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs press release.

The grant was awarded to aid in the efforts to fulfill the council’s essential goal in addressing food insecurity and access in Dukes County. Program funding will allow for a larger volume of meals to be made in advance, enhanced storage, and protecting frozen meals until they are consumed or safely stored by recipients. Funding will also go toward the purchase of new equipment, such as a freezer, carts, and shelving for storage.