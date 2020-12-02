Edgartown planning board institutes anchoring restriction in Cape Poge

The Edgartown planning board implemented a one-year moratorium on anchoring in Cape Poge due to damage to the bay’s ecology.

At a meeting last week, marine advisory committee member Bruce McIntosh said Cape Poge has “exploded” with activity over the past several summers. The problem, he said, is that on any given day with nice weather, there can be up to 100 boats anchored in the bay, damaging the ecology and shellfish resources in the water.

Planning board member Douglas Finn said the moratorium would allow the town to reform the Cape Poge advisory committee, make zoning bylaw changes to establish the constitution of the committee, then allow the committee the time to develop comprehensive regulations.