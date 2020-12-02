Wreaths Across America coming to Oak Grove

The American Legion Post 257 will be sponsoring the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven this year on Friday, Dec. 11, but with a twist. It won’t be public, to keep people safe during the ongoing pandemic.

Instead, Jo Ann Murphy, commander of the American Legion, is asking the public interested in viewing the wreaths to go to the cemetery between 12 noon and 3 pm. The wreaths and service flags will be left in the cemetery until 3 pm, she said. After that, the wreaths will be on the directory of veterans’ names located on the Avenue of Flags until after the holidays.