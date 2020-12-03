Three new COVID cases Thursday

Updated 5:15 pm

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the boards of health Thursday — one of the lowest daily confirmed case totals for the Island in the past several weeks.

The hospital and TestMV’s new cases Thursday make 34 new confirmed cases this week, which is an improvement over the previous three weeks when the Island saw its worst spike in COVID-19 cases during the pandemic. In the past three weeks, the Island has reported 45, 63, and 62 cases respectively.

The effects of Thanksgiving travel are apparent on Nantucket where the Nantucket Cottage Hospital reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Due to some individuals testing positive at both the hospital and the TestMV site, the total number of positives does not equal the number of positives added from each testing site, resulting in a discrepancy.

In total the hospital has tested 8,310 individuals with 224 positives, 7,974 negatives, and 112 pending results. There are currently no patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The hospital website updates its COVID data at 3 pm daily, but data from other Island testing provided by the boards of health is not available until 5 pm.

As of Thursday, TestMV, which tests asymptomatic individuals, has tested 24,198 individuals since it began testing in May. Of those, 105 have tested positive, 22,696 negative, and 1,397 pending results.

The town of Aquinnah is also conducting its own testing. Aquinnah has tested 346 individuals with zero positives, 343 negatives, and three pending results.

A jump in cases began on Oct. 26, when public health officials reported a cluster of cases linked to a wedding at the Lambert’s Cove Inn. Since then, the Island has seen 232 cases of COVID-19 — more than all the cases reported on the Island between March and Oct. 25 combined.

Of the Island’s now 318 confirmed cases, 162 are female and 156 are male. Of those, 73 are in their 30s, 56 are in their 20s, 50 are in their 50s, 52 are in their 40s, 52 are younger than 20, 25 are in their 60s, and 10 are older than 70.

The boards of health are also keeping track of probable cases. There are 27 probable cases reported on the Island. Of those, 22 received positive antibody tests, and five have been symptomatically diagnosed. Of those, 15 are female and 12 are male. There are seven in their 60s, six in their 20s, six in their 50s, three in their 40s, two younger than 20, and three older than 70.

The surge in cases is happening statewide, with confirmed cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations, and deaths all on the rise. On Thursday, the Department of Public Health reported 6,477 positive cases — a 1,864 jump from the previous day and a 5.29 percent seven-day positivity rate. The number of active cases statewide continues to climb as well, with an estimated 49,225 active cases statewide. Thursday’s numbers do come with an asterisk — some 680 cases occurred prior to Dec. 1, but weren’t reported due to a technical error.

The state continues to see new deaths as well, with 49 reported Thursday, for a total of 10,874 statewide. The average age of those deaths is 81.

Updated with the two new cases at TestMV -Ed.