A dead whale was spotted on South Beach on Friday. Edgartown resident Hailey Yetman told The Times she was motoring along Atlantic Drive when she spotted something floating midday. When she went back to investigate, she discovered a whale washed ashore. She said she notified the Coast Guard and NOAA. Based on photos she took, Yetman said NOAA identified the whale as a humpback. NOAA representatives couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.