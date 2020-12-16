Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

(Editor’s note: Please enjoy this rerun of Saudade from October 2015 while Juliana Germani enjoys time with her family.)

My yoga teacher, Sherry Sidoti, told me a year ago that when the Island needs you, it has a way of calling you in. I never had any plans to live on Martha’s Vineyard, and I also had no idea of just how much my life would change when I visited the Island for the first time two years ago. Love brought me to Martha’s Vineyard, and the great projects I am involved with — and the people I get to work with and for — continue to reinforce that there is a purpose for me here. This past weekend, I got engaged in Vermont to the man who introduced me to this special Island, and I feel as if my heart could burst from happiness. Even though my husband-to-be is an American — or, as my sisters call him, a gringo — I would like to share an interesting fact about engagements among Brazilians. It is not customary to give the bride-to-be an engagement ring; the wedding band is given when a man asks a lady to marry him, and people can distinguish whether the lady is married or engaged based on the hand the ring is on: left married, right engaged. The other aspect that I appreciate is that couples engrave their names on each other’s wedding band, and sometimes their wedding date, or part of a song that is special to them. Some Brazilians living in the United States have adopted the American tradition of giving their future wives an engagement ring, and some choose to keep what is traditional in Brazil.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Fly Yoga school in Vineyard Haven, I will begin to teach yoga in Portuguese. The class will be an hour long, and it starts at 8 am every Saturday. I’m looking forward to sharing with all of you the great mental, physical, and spiritual benefits that yoga has brought into my life.

This last Saturday, the Barn Bowl and Bistro in Oak Bluffs held its first Brazilian night. “The place was packed,” Mike Sawyer, the Barn’s general manager, said. “DJ Mateus Destefani played a combination of American and Brazilian music, and folks were dancing all over the place. So much fun. We cleared a sizable area in the restaurant for dancing, but next time, we’re going to need even more space. Man, Brazilians love to dance! We were serving authentic caipirinhas at the bar, with an abundance of freshly cut and muddled lime and sugar. These were hugely popular that night. Out of the kitchen, we were serving handmade coxinha, kibe, and risoles, which also were hugely popular. From a decoration standpoint, I had a waving Brazilian flag on all five of the projection screens the entire night, and we had Brazilian flags hanging up all over the venue. I also had Brazilian flag coasters at the bar. I am not sure when the next time will be that we’ll do another Brazilian Night, but the plan is definitely to figure out a certain number of times per year to do this event, and each time improve upon it based on learning from the previous ones. We will also try to constantly figure out new promotions and events for the Brazilian community to keep the Barn relevant in their minds.”

Last week, the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce recognized, for their “40 under 40” program, 40 young professionals in the Island business community, and among them three Brazilian natives were honored: Mary Anny Oggioni De Freitas, owner of Miss Mary’s Boutique Spa; Maik De Souza, owner of A-1 Cleaning; and Mario “Eddie” Spindola, owner of ohDEER.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Eládio Falcão, the Portuguese teacher from ACE Martha’s Vineyard. Eládio moved to the Island 17 years ago from Rio, and started his journey as a Portuguese teacher at the Edgartown library: “I believe that it is important that Portuguese lessons are available to the Americans on-Island who would like to learn. We live in the United States and the language spoken is English, but if someone is interested in learning about Brazilian culture, or becoming involved with the Brazilian community, as well as doing business with them, it is great to be able to have the skill to communicate with the Brazilians who aren’t yet proficient in English.” Eládio began to teach his twice-weekly course on Oct. 13 at ACE MV; it will end in mid-November, and he intends to continue to make himself available as long as there is interest.

Don’t miss on Sunday the Mass. Memories Road Show at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center in Vineyard Haven. The event begins at 10 am, and it ends at 3 pm. Everyone is invited to add their own Martha’s Vineyard memory to this statewide documentary project. Bring two to three unframed photos (print or digital, even off your cell phone) to be scanned and to be added to the digital collection at openarchives.umb.edu. You can use the photos to explain what your Martha’s Vineyard story is. If you only have print pictures that document your story on Island, don’t worry — the pictures will be scanned in your presence and immediately returned to you.

If you appreciate sweets, the Brazilian restaurant Bite on the Go has hired the best confectioner in the whole wide world — I don’t just say this because William Uemura Rissi is my student and comes from my hometown, but as Brazilians say, he has “fairy hands” and loves what he does, turning what he bakes into mouth-watering delicacies.

Last but not least, many thanks to the Brazilian men and women who dedicated their time and tools to help build the Niantic Park Playground. It was truly wonderful to see some familiar faces there as well as meet new members of the Brazilian community.