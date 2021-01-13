Climate solutions: For your next car, buy or lease an EV!

The electric vehicle market is rapidly expanding as battery technology improves. The newer models have greater range, and there are more vehicle choices.

At the top of the line, Teslas get more than 300 miles per charge. The Chevy Bolt gets 259 miles, the Nissan Leaf gets 226 miles, and there are others!

If we are to meet the goal of 100 percent renewable by 2040, we need to convert our fleet of vehicles here to electric, with power coming from renewable sources.

A few facts:

• Electric vehicles require much less maintenance. Battery checks, brakes, and tires are the main things.

• They run more quietly, and are quite zippy because there is no transmission, so the power goes directly to the wheels, providing instant acceleration.

• If you are not ready to spend the money to buy a new or used one, leasing is a good option.

• EVs are great on the Vineyard because our distances are short. When you take the car off-Island, you may have to charge it. There are apps to show you where you can find charging stations.

• There are both federal and state rebates, depending on how many cars the company has already sold.

GO TO DRIVE GREEN to learn about the technology, what cars and rebates are available, and where to buy them in our state.

An Edey Foundation grant supports this effort. islandclimateaction.org/what-you-can-do/

Renewable MV Initiative: bit.ly/RenewMV