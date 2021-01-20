Say no to use of park for concert

To the Editor:

Every morning I walk through Veterans Memorial Park. Last night someone drove a vehicle across the park, going through the playground along the southwest side and through the baseball diamond near Lagoon Pond Road. The tire tracks weren’t too bad until they reached the area where the staging had been set up for the concert in summer 2019, where things were torn up pretty badly. The lawn around the staging area has never recovered, and over the 2020 growing season has been about 99 percent crabgrass and plantain weeds. There is no strong root system there.

Temporarily claiming a public park for profit, the obtrusive noise level, and the damage to the playing field are all reasons that this concert should not be held.

Vasha Brunelle

Vineyard Haven