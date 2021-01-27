‘Empowering Well-Being’ class online at the West Tisbury library

The West Tisbury library invites everyone to join Shanta Gabriel’s “Empowering Well-Being” class on Zoom. Classes meet on Thursdays in February from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Attend one, some, or all four sessions.

Gabriel is an author and teacher who has been an energy healer for more than 40 years, using a variety of modalities to strengthen well-being in daily life. “We live in a time when great change and transition fill our lives,” a press release from the library says. “Strengthening the energetic flow through the body can help create an inner environment of well-being so you can thrive in the midst of change.”

In this four-week class you will receive simple exercises that will help you feel more aligned and nourished in your daily life, according to the release. Each class is complete, but they will build on themselves.

This class is free and open to the public. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. Class dates are Feb. 4, 11, 18, and 25.