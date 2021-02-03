A hole-in-one for Ali Sousa

The Martha's Vineyard Times
Ali Sousa scored a hole in one at Mink Meadows, her first.

Ali Sousa got her first hole in one on the seventh hole at Mink Meadows Golf Club on Jan. 18, according to Mink Meadows club pro Allan Menne. The ace was witnessed by Carly Sousa. Menne sent out congratulations to Sousa for the achievement.

