A hole-in-one for Ali Sousa

Ali Sousa got her first hole in one on the seventh hole at Mink Meadows Golf Club on Jan. 18, according to Mink Meadows club pro Allan Menne. The ace was witnessed by Carly Sousa. Menne sent out congratulations to Sousa for the achievement.
