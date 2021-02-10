Richard J. Alwardt (“Richie”), of Falmouth and formerly of Oak Bluffs, passed away on Feb. 2, 2021. He resided in Florida for 30 years with his wife of 47 years, Joanne (Marshall) Alwardt. He passed at the age of 65 from COVID-related complications.



He was a Marine veteran, honorably discharged. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service, and belonged to the Falmouth Elks and the Moose Club of Cape Coral, Fla. He enjoyed basketball, bowling, fishing, hunting, and camping, and was an avid sports fan.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sisters Anita Cohen and Doreen Montalvo. He was predeceased by father Frank Alwardt, mother Beverly (Ferreira) Kuehnemund, stepfather Evan Peters (“Babe”), and brother Frank R. Alwardt. He had many nieces and nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews, and many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richie’s memory may be made to American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or to Falmouth Veterans Services, 59 Town Hall Square, Falmouth, MA 02540.

