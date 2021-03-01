VTA offers free rides to Island Food Pantry

Already offering free rides to vaccine appointments, the Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority is now offering free rides to the Island Food Pantry’s new location at the PA Club in Oak Bluffs, according to a press release.

The no cost rides are part of the VTA’s new services offered this winter and early spring.

For more information on free rides to the PA Club or vaccine appointments call the VTA office at 508-693-9440 and press 1 for more information.

In addition to those services, the VTA will also offer free rides to kids and accompanying adults during April school vacation.

Plans are also in the works for free ride service on Earth Day on April 22 for volunteers helping with activities on Island beaches and conservation areas.

“Meanwhile, we’d like to remind all our readers and riders that the Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority continues to take comprehensive steps to ensure that buses are kept clean and sanitized throughout the day,” the release states.