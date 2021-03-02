John Estrella

The Martha's Vineyard Times
John Estrella, 69, of Vineyard Haven, passed away on Feb. 27, 2021, at his home. 

Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. 

