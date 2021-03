Strengthen your energetic flow and foster a state of centeredness with Shanta Gabriel’s Empowering Well-Being class. Through the West Tisbury library, she will lead simple yet profound exercises to help you feel more aligned in daily life and to develop calm agility in the midst of ongoing change. The Zoom class meets every Thursday in March from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. To register, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.