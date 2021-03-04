To the Editor:

Herb Foster passed away last week. He was a mentor to me, encouraging us to write the book about the Vineyard in World War II. He enjoyed Land Bank walks like Tiasquam Reservation and Peaked Hill. He supported community projects like the Island Food Pantry and the Edgartown Library Staff Tuition program. He always had his eye on public relations, sharing his research and literary efforts. He was mischievous, quick with a joke. He was always eager to meet new people. He was patriotic, participating in parades and military burials. Herb was an amazing man in many ways, a motivator and inspirator to those he met.

Herb Foster will be sorely missed by his family, the Island community. And me.

Tom Dresser

Oak Bluffs