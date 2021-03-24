Warms their hearts

To the Editor:

We are thrilled to announce that our auction — Hearts of Gold, Bids for the Kids! — was a huge success. We couldn’t have done it without the endless support of each and every one of you.

To the philanthropic donors, charitable contributors, tireless volunteers, fantastic supporters, and amazing staff and parents who, all combined, raised a record-breaking amount for our Chilmark School Outing Program and new reading program — thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Nicole Cabot and Lisa Brown, co-chairs

Chilmark School PTO