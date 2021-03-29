Hans Peter Stibolt Jr., 100, of Oak Bluffs, passed away peacefully at his home on March 4, 2021. He was the husband of the late Alma Muriel (Loerke) Stibolt.

Hans is survived by his daughter, Nancy K. Newman of Oak Bluffs. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will follow in a future edition of this paper.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, online at hospiceofmv.org/donations, or by mail, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.