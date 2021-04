1 of 2

Help the community by filling a hay wagon with donations for the Island Food Pantry. The M.V. Agricultural Society is accepting all non-perishable, unopened, and unexpired food and beverages, as well as toiletries and pet food, to be given to those in need. On Saturday, April 10, from 12 to 5 pm, venture to the Ag Hall at 35 Panhandle Rd. in West Tisbury to add your contributions. For details, call 508-693-9549.