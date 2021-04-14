Book club explores a cook in the orchard

The Chilmark library reminds everyone that “stressed” spelled backwards is “dessert.” Do you take comfort in the kneading, stirring, pouring, and sifting, but especially the aroma and taste of the tender crumb, the golden flake, the creamy dollop upon your tongue, they ask in a press release. Explore the best baking books with the library’s Sweet Book Club. Bring your own creations or images of them, or just your curiosity as they discuss the recipes, ingredients, and techniques, and the taste of baking today.

April’s discussion will be about Nigel Slater’s “Ripe: A Cook in the Orchard,” and is planned for Saturday, April 24, at 6 pm. With a focus on fruit, “Ripe” is equal parts cookbook, primer on produce and gardening, and affectionate ode to the inspiration behind the book — Slater’s 40-foot backyard garden in London. The author offers more than 300 delectable dishes, sweet and savory, such as Apricot and Pistachio Crumble, Baked Rhubarb with Blueberries, and Crisp Pork Belly with Sweet Peach Salsa. The library says in a press release about the program: “Slater has crafted a masterful book that will gently guide you from the garden to the kitchen, and back again.”

For the Zoom invite, email tthorpe@clamsnet.org or call 508-645-3360. The event is free and sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library.