First Congregational Church celebrates Earth Day with special speaker

On Sunday, April 18, the Rev. Dr. Jim Antal will deliver an Earth Day sermon for the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, followed by a discussion of his book “Climate Church, Climate World, How People of Faith Must Work for Change.” Both the sermon and book discussion will take place on Zoom. The worship service begins at 10 am and the book discussion will begin at approximately 11 am.

In the opening paragraph of his foreword to Jim Antal’s book, Bill McKibben, founder of the climate change initiative 350.org, writes: “This book is written with unusual authority because, for as long as there has been a serious climate movement in the United States, Jim Antal has been at the forefront. I have stood with him at a hundred demonstrations, languished with him in jail, sweated next to him in paddy wagons. I have listened to him preach the powerful good news — and bad news — about the energy and climate crises from pulpit after pulpit. And I’ve watched as his cheerful, insistent, relentlessly loving approach has allowed so many Americans to join in this fight. He is on the shortlist of heroes who have given their all.”

According to information from the West Tisbury church, “Climate Church, Climate World” argues that climate change is the greatest moral challenge humanity has ever faced. Hunger, refugees, poverty, inequality, deadly viruses, war — climate change multiplies all forms of global social injustice. Antal presents a compelling case that it’s time for the church to meet this moral challenge, to live in harmony with God’s creation through an expanded understanding of the Golden Rule, and new approaches that honor creation and cultivate hope.

All are welcome to attend the Earth Day worship service and/or the subsequent discussion with Jim Antal. Call or email the church for more information, 508-693-2842 or wtiscong@comcast.net.