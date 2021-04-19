Purple fall to ORR, 30-12

The gridders of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School now look for season redemption via the Holy Grail of the Island Cup after absorbing a disappointing loss to Old Rochester Regional High (ORR) Saturday at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs.

Before taking on the Bulldogs, then 1-2 on the season, coach Don Herman said

“ORR has been a quality opponent for us for years in several sports, including football. It’s generally a tough game.“

It did begin as a tussle, with ORR taking a 7-6 first-half lead, after a gritty and successful Vineyarder goal line stand ro end the first half. Second half, not so much. ORR blew it wide open in the third quarter scoring four times on three TDs and a safety. Bulldog quarterback Ryyn Thomas had 3 TDs, two running and one passing.

Christian Turner scored in the first quarter opening minutes with a close-in plunge. Braden Sayles caught a 10-yard pass from Atlas Zack (heir apparent to senior QB Zach Smith) with the game clock expiring for the Vineyarders’ final points.

“We had that nice goal line stand to end the first half, then nothing. Turnovers, no offense, poor field position. I’d have to say ORR is a better program than we are at this point,” Herman said.

Although Herman wanted to come out of the game healthy, he noted first and second quarter lower body injuries to senior stalwart David Butkowsk and to Owen Amodio.

This is not Herman’s first rodeo and though he was not thrilled he knew, down 30-6 in the third, he had time to work in newer players. He did and it showed up on both sides of the ball. For example Luciano Baldwin and T.J. Lett have been emerging and they led the Vineyarders in rushing with 52 yards for Baldwin and 44 yards for Lett. Oscar Shepherd had 37 yards and sophomore Turner 20 yards to go with his touchdown.

On defense, a season-high 17 players had tackling credits. Hunter Meader had double-digit tackles (11) again, to lead the D. Alex Calverly had nine stops and Owen Mettell had eight with a sack. Shepherd also had eight tackles and a fumble recovery. Add in names like Turner, Lett, Von-Trai Porter (six tackles), Chase Grant and Quinn Littlefield and the young defenders are getting significant game experience.

They’ll need ‘em all next week at Nantucket for the 41st Island Cup game. The 45-year history of the Cup is tied at 20 games each with the Whalers winning the last three games (2016, 2018, 2019). Nantucket leads the all-time series, which began in 1953, 38-30-3. “[The Whalers] are the fastest team we’ll face this year and they are well-coached. We’ve lost the last two I’ve coached and now it’s time for a little payback,” Herman said.

The game is slated to begin at 2 pm, possibly shown live on MVTV, the Island public access channel.