MVBCF gets new website

On Thursday, April 15, the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation (MVBCF) announced the creation of its new website. Located at community.mvbank.com, the MVBCF hopes the website will become a centralized resource for nonprofits looking to make a positive impact in the community.

The MVBCF is a philanthropic organization that provides support to nonprofit community service organizations across the Island. In 2020, it donated more than $1.2 million to Martha’s Vineyard and Falmouth nonprofits, including over $70,000 in college scholarships for graduating seniors.

MVBCF launched the website in order to be more responsive to community needs, particularly in the wake of COVID-19, said community relations director Patti Leighton. The online resource will include major contribution summaries, foundation grant descriptions and applications, college scholarship applications, event sponsorships and request forms, community development, bank employee support, and press releases.

The website will also feature previous nonprofit accomplishments. “It shows some of the results and amazing work that nonprofits have done with the funding from the Charitable Foundation. Our goal with the website is to highlight their work and how they’ve turned dollars into action in a remarkable way,” said Christine (C.J.) Conrad, the VP of marketing and solution development at MVBCF.

The success of the MVBCF is a shared achievement, said Leighton. “It is the work of our employees and the support of communities that value local banking that makes the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation possible,” she said.