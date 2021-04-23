Island Queen launches booking system, app

The Island Queen Ferry has launched a new booking system and mobile app to provide travelers with a convenient and easy way to reserve tickets for the upcoming season.

Reservations can be booked and managed through the mobile app which can be downloaded on both iPhone and Android devices.

The Island Queen will open service for the season to and from Falmouth and Oak Bluffs on May 28.

“I am excited that our passengers will be able to easily book and manage their travel planning online, while still enjoying the classic Island Queen Ferry experience that generations have enjoyed since 1960,” said company president, Charles Bardelis Jr. The booking engine is called Anchor and was designed and programmed by Hornblower Group.

The ferry service is also adhering to state guidelines to protect passenger and employee health by doubling the size of the boarding area in Falmouth, conducting employee wellness screenings, requiring face coverings for all passengers and staff, and sanitizing throughout the day, cleaning vessels overnight.