Enjoy access to thousands of free classes in arts, crafts, and DIY on the Creativebug website through the M.V. Library Association. Visit creativebug.com/lib/marthasvineyard, enter your library card number, and have fun exploring videos on sewing, bookmaking, adult coloring, gardening, cooking, and much more. You can even pick up a Creativebug craft kit from the Vineyard Haven library on Sunday, May 2, from 3 to 5 pm. Email jrapuano@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211.