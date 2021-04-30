Housing Bank Coalition to hold listening sessions

The Coalition to Create the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank is holding two community listening sessions via Zoom next week.

The coalition will give a presentation on its work, research, and ideas and give the public the opportunity to ask questions.

The sessions will be on Monday, May 3, and Wednesday, May 5, at 7 pm both evenings. The Zoom link for the sessions can be found at bit.ly/ccmvhbzoom on the days of the events.

The Coalition got a recent boost of support from the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank when the Land Bank agreed to provide administrative duties for fee collection should a housing bank be approved by Island towns and the state legislature.