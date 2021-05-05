Vineyard Football Association kicks off new co-ed league

Vineyard Football Association (VFA) kicked off its new over-30 co-ed league in Sunday’s pouring rain. After two hours of soccer, Island Copper and Paradise Dental ended the game in a scrappy 0-0 draw. In the next game, the Hutker Architects and Sports Haven ended in a 1-1 tie. The first goal was scored by Sports Haven’s Calder Martin. Hutker came out strong in the second half and evened the score through Matt Malowski, who evaded Sports Haven defenders and skidded in a point.

The next round of games were played on a sunny May 2. Sports Haven proved too strong for Island Copper, beating them 4-1. Russell Hodson scored first for Sports Haven, followed by Wagner DaSilva, Armando Riberio, and Casey Decker. Wellington Sidmar Pessoa scored Island Copper’s lone goal during the game. In the next game, Paradise Dental beat the Hutker Architects 2-0. Paradise started strong in the first half, scoring through Bruno D. Oliveira and Jenny Rosen. Hutker played better in the second half, and almost scored a few times. However, it wasn’t enough to overcome Paradise. The teams are looking forward to the next round of games this Sunday, May 9.