To the Editor:

I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all of the SSA employees who were so helpful in getting all our things, and us, on the 2:30 boat from Woods Hole on Thursday, May 13. I was returning to the Island with some discomfort after surgery at Mass. General in Boston. We had run into traffic, and had a very short window in which to make the boat. Everyone went out of their way to make sure we got aboard. Thank you!

David Tilton

Menemsha