Unitarian Universalists screen documentaries on voter suppression

The documentary films “Suppressed: The Fight to Vote” and “Suppressed 2021” will be screened via Zoom on May 23 and again on May 24 for the Vineyard community, according to a press release from the Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard (UUSMV). The films weave together personal stories from Georgia voters about their experiences of voter suppression — polling place closures, voter purges, missing absentee ballots, extreme wait times, and many voter ID issues.

The Vineyard community is invited to join the screening, and a special invitation is extended to high school youth.

The documentaries will be shown on Sunday, May 23, at 4 pm, and Monday, May 24, at 7 pm. Combined viewing time for the two films will be 45 minutes.

To view the films, go to uusmv.org and click on the screening button within the Universal Justice box. Online viewing will only be possible at the specified screening times. To get a specific Zoom meeting and passcode, email uu.society.mv@gmail.com.

The screenings are being sponsored by the UUSMV as part of their universal justice program. The congregation is pursuing three major themes this year: Protecting Democracy; Allies for Racial Equity; and Climate Justice. For more information, contact the UUSMV at uu.society.mv@gmail.com, phone 508-693-8982, or website uusmv.org.