Wind farm sullies the Vineyard name

To the Editor:

It occurs to me that Vineyard Wind is trading off Martha’s Vineyard’s good name.

Clearly, GE/Orsted know that calling their venture Vineyard Wind conjures all the goodwill, charm, and beauty of the Island. That said, I have been in touch with numerous Island locals who oppose the wind farm, but feel that it’s too big to fight.

The M.V. Fishermen’s Preservation Trust says, “We really appreciate you reaching out, and we are very concerned about the projects as well. Unfortunately we don’t have the personnel, time, or funds to fight this. It is bigger than us.”

Here’s my suggestion. Contact GE/Orsted and tell them that they must pay for the use of ‘Vineyard’ in their promotional sales pitches for the project, or change the name.

Their PR firm in Providence can be reached via mwims@duffyshanley.com, Meaghan Wims. She is aware of my efforts to build opposition. Any contact from residents of M.V. on the topic of improperly using the “trademark” Vineyard Wind will not be ignored.

Think about how much that one word, “Vineyard,” means around the world. If they pay what it’s worth, the irony of using their money to fight the wind farm would be great. If they give in and change the name, it will create a buzz in the media that brings attention to why.

Do Vineyard residents really want their Island’s good name associated with a project that is doomed to failure before it ever reaches either carbon or financial balance? It will sour opinions all over the globe.

When people think of Martha’s Vineyard, they’ll be reminded of the catastrophic mess left behind when upcoming Atlantic hurricanes rip through the wind farm and tear the devices to shreds, instead of the beautiful idyll that comes to mind now. Real estate values will plummet.

The magic will be gone. For more on the magic Of Martha’s Vineyard, visit

shorelineearth.com, click the “Martha’s Vineyard Special” link.

You’ll be glad you did.

Offshore wind will never pay off for anyone but GE/Orsted and the lawyers. Guaranteed.

Steve Smyth

Lambertville, N.J.