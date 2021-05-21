Governor trips canceled due to mechanical issues

The Steamship Authority ferry described as a “warhorse” as it returned to service Wednesday after $1.3 million worth of maintenance has apparently taken a bullet.

In email messages to customers Friday morning, two crossings of the MV Governor have been canceled because of unspecified mechanical issues — the 7:30 am from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven and the return trip from Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole at 8:35 am.

The Governor was praised during the SSA board on Tuesday after they received an update on maintenance, which included repairs to the rudder and shaft, as well as blasting the underside of the vessel and recoating it.