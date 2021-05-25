Jerome Everett Rogers (“Jerry”) passed away unexpectedly from heart-related complications on May 10, 2021. He was 80 years old.

Jerry was born in Oak Bluffs on Nov. 19, 1940, to Everett and Genevieve Rogers. He graduated from MVRHS in 1960, and immediately went to work at the family businesses. Jerry spent most of his career running Rogers’ Freight and Coca-Cola Distribution together with his father and brother Jimmy. If you drank beer or soda on Martha’s Vineyard during the ‘60s to the ‘90s, chances are Jerry delivered it. After the businesses were sold, Jerry spent his summers working for the VTA, shuttling passengers all over the Island. He loved being around people and getting them safely to their destinations. Jerry was extremely handy. Plumbing, electrical, construction, he did it all. He could fix anything. Some say he put the “Jerry” in jerry-rig.

In 1975 Jerry married Susan (Skerry) Rogers. Suzy was his best friend and soulmate for 45 years. They did everything together. Whether taking a drive or watching their favorite shows, they always enjoyed each other’s company. Jerry and Suzy spent winters at their condo in Dania Beach, Fla. For the past 20 years, they looked forward to their annual trip to Florida each January to enjoy the sunshine and spend time with their Florida friends. At the end of May, they would return home to their many family and friends in the Northeast. Although Jerry was a snowbird, he called Oak Bluffs home for his entire life.

Jerry had been nursing a broken heart since Suzy passed away last year, after a long battle with cancer. Ironically, he left this world to join his soulmate on what would have been Suzy’s 72nd birthday. Jerry was a wonderful man with a huge heart, kind soul, and a great sense of humor. Jerry had many friends, and everyone loved to be around him. He was also like a second dad to many of our childhood friends.

Jerry is survived by his son Andrew Rogers (Wendy), and his daughters Julie Gales (Dickie) and Amy Smith (Will); his grandchildren Jasmine Devine Sherman (Andrew), Kayleigh Gales, Nolan and Christopher Rogers; his brother James Rogers (Sylvia) and his sisters Mary Ellen Rogers, Alita Zalgenas (Ben), Susan Absten (Bud); and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There are simply not enough words to express gratitude and appreciation to my sister Amy and her husband Will. Amy has been there every step of the way with Mom and Dad. Through Mom’s cancer, COVID, and Dad’s broken heart, she spent time with them every day, making sure they were OK. Grocery shopping, trips off-Island for doctor’s visits, and everything in between, she was by their side through it all. Will’s unwavering support, including home-cooked meals for Mom and Dad, was icing on the cake.

A combined memorial service will be held for Jerry and Suzy at 11 am on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Chapman Funeral Home in Oak Bluffs. A gathering at the P.A. Club will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association (in memory of Jerry) or the Susan G. Komen Foundation (in memory of Suzy).

