Eloa De Franca Paiva

Claudiane Paiva and Alvano Paiva of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Eloa De Franca Paiva, on May 7, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Eloa weighed 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces.

Arden Rhys Gallant

Kelly Gallant and Lino Gallant of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Arden Rhys Gallant, on May 19, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Arden weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Samuel Gomes Goncalves

Rosimery Gomes Goncalves and Gilmar Goncalves of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Samuel Gomes Goncalves, on May 21, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Samuel weighed 7 pounds, 14.6 ounces.