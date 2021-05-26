Court Report: May 17 – 24, 2021

May 17, 2021

Luis F. Martinez, West Tisbury; DOB 12/6/79, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

May 18, 2021

Kristopher A. Borges, Fairhaven; DOB 6/29/84, marked lanes violation: not responsible; operating motor vehicle in violation of license class: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Walesca M. Cirqueira, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/26/90, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

May 19, 2021

Keith E. Johnson, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/11/75, abandoning motor vehicle: to be dismissed; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed upon the request of the commonwealth; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed upon the request of the commonwealth.

Joseph T. Cazeault III, Nashville, Tenn.; DOB 3/20/57, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference.

May 20, 2021

Elliot G. Bilzerian, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/20/91, leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Marcus T. Behr, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/11/96, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon the payment of $100 court cost; number plate violation to conceal identity: dismissed upon the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Thomas K. Dowd, Edgartown; DOB 11/24/91, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial conference.

Jesiel Cabral DeAmorim, Edgartown; DOB 7/15/76, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court coast; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

May 21, 2021

Kyle H. Ribeiro, West Tisbury; DOB 1/26/2001, assault and battery on a family/household member, two additional charges of assault and battery on a family/household member, breaking and entering for a misdemeanor: continued to pretrial conference.

May 24, 2021

Okolo M. Schwinn-Clanton, Andover; DOB 4/15/71, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Patricia Staley, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/21/75, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.