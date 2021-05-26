Turkington misses the mark

To the Editor:

I write with concerns about the commentary in the Falmouth Enterprise by our former state representative, Eric Turkington. He belittles the efforts of his community’s care about growing freight traffic. He underestimates the amount of stress this causes throughout the town of Falmouth. Mr.Turkington’s conclusion: “SSA Vineyard truck traffic is a very minor contributor to the Cape traffic” is a red herring. Shouldn’t a former state representative help resolve the difficulties rather than choosing the status quo?

Ted Fitzelle

Woods Hole