Since 1884, the Flying Horses Carousel in Oak Bluffs, the oldest platform carousel in the country, has delighted people of all ages. It opened once again this past weekend with a reduced capacity, and with only horses wearing a mask available to riders, who also were required to wear masks.

The Flying Horses will be open weekends in June; Fridays 4 to 8 pm, Saturdays 10 am to 10 pm, and Sundays 11 am to 4:30 pm. After Island schools let out for summer, the carousel will be open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.