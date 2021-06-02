Making his case to voters

To the Editor:



I’m Roy Cutrer, and I’m running for Tisbury select board. Many voters in the town already know me, who I am, what I do, and what I stand for, so I’d like to introduce myself to those who don’t. We (my family and I) have lived on the Island and in the town of Tisbury for over 20 years. We’ve had three children grow up in the town and attend the Tisbury School, K through 8. I’ve been an active member of the community, and have had the pleasure of serving the town as a member of the board of assessors for the past 19 years. I’ve met with taxpayers and conducted town business in a professional manner, always striving to do what is right and fair for both the town and the taxpayers.

If you asked me what are the most pressing orders of business for the town today, I’d say the Tisbury School and housing. In regards to the school, mistakes of the past are just that, the past. I greatly appreciate the hard work of the members of the Tisbury School and

school building committees and their efforts to get the school project back on track. It is my belief that we will see a positive result from town meeting and the June election, but in the event that it doesn’t get resolved, know that will remain a priority for me going forward.

Housing is the real problem facing Tisbury, and all Island towns today. Rising property values, and the lack of rentals, let alone affordable rentals, is the real elephant in the room. This is an

Island-wide problem, and must be solved Island-wide. We need to make available substandard lots deemed not buildable by current zoning. It should be done with restrictions regarding affordability. Most of all, we need rental units, apartment units that will always be rentals. This will give year-round Island residents a foothold. When they move on, there is an available rental for another Island family. We are always concerned about and protective of the Island character

and that of the town of Tisbury. Lack of affordable housing is the greatest threat to that character.

Please give me the opportunity to serve the voters and town of Tisbury. I am more than qualified to take my seat at that table, and I will continue to serve the town of Tisbury in the same professional manner that I have done for the past 19 years. On June 22 please vote, Roy Cutrer, Tisbury select board.

Roy Cutrer

Tisbury