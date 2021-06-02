Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation announces teaching project grants

Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation recently announced its Celebrate the Art of Teaching Project Grants, which are meant to support educators in the areas of social and emotional learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, and the advancement of 21st-century learning through the profile of a graduate.

“We are pleased to offer Celebrate the Art of Teaching Project Grants to support teachers and learners in our community,” said Patti Leighton, community relations director for Martha’s Vineyard Bank, in a press release. “We look forward to reviewing the applications and we thank all of our teachers for their tireless efforts in helping our children thrive.”

According to the release, the grants are designed to fund programs that enhance and support students’ educational enrichment by adding “something extra” outside the basic curriculum. Funding can be for items such as equipment and instructional materials for math, science, language, or art programs, author visits to the schools, and creative writing workshops.

Individual grant amounts will range from $250 to $1,500. The application deadline is the second Friday of June annually, which this year is June 11.

For more information and grant guidelines, visit community.mvbank.com.