Done! An Island Wedding

EV: You and your husband, Charlie Moffett, eloped on Martha’s Vineyard three summers ago. What was your wedding/elopement night dinner?

PL: The majority of our wedding day revolved around food, which is reason No. 4,543,492 why I’m so thrilled that we had a no-frills elopement. Our four-person living room ceremony ended with a champagne toast, caviar, crème fraîche, and potato chips. Afterward, we packed a very elaborate picnic to take with us to Menemsha. Putting together this snack board (and eating it) is one of our favorite summer activities. The items that always make an appearance: bluefish pâte (from either Edgartown Seafood or the Fish House), a block of whole maple-smoked salmon, crudités, and country pork pâte from Morning Glory Farm, and nutty Grey Barn RipRap cheese.

We started planning our wedding a few days before it happened, so we were incredibly lucky to be able to get a late table at the Outermost Inn. After the sun went down, we migrated to the restaurant for Aperol spritzes on the porch, followed by delicious local steak and potatoes. We brought our own bottle of Pinot Noir that we’d been saving from a trip to the Willamette Valley in Oregon a few years prior. I’m still dreaming about that evening, but the good news is, almost all the elements came from the Island, and we get to recreate it every year to celebrate our love.

Phoebe Lapine is a food and health writer, gluten-free chef, speaker, and the voice behind the award-winning blog Feed Me Phoebe. Named by Women’s Health magazine as the top nutrition read of 2017, Phoebe’s debut memoir, The Wellness Project, chronicles her journey with the autoimmune disease, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Lapine’s work has appeared in Food & Wine, Marie Claire, Self, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, and the blog mindbodygreen, which named her one of 100 Women to Watch in Wellness. She splits her time between Brooklyn, N.Y., and Edgartown with her husband and beagle.