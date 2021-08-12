What exactly IS a supplement?

Sponsored by Healthy Additions

Dietary supplements are vitamins, enzymes, minerals, metabolites, herbs, amino acids and more. Supplements are considered food and not drugs, designed to supplement nutrients to your body. Supplements are more popular than ever, but you should consult with your healthcare provider before adding them to your diet.

One supplement that has recently gained popularity is turmeric, a spice that comes from the root of Curcuma longa, a plant in the ginger family. A common spice, it has been used for thousands of years, and is prominent in curry. Often hailed as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, turmeric is said to help a variety of other conditions, including arthritis, digestive disorders, respiratory infections, allergies, liver disease, depression, and many others.

