James E. Rogers, 86, died on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at his home in Oak Bluffs. He was the husband of Sylvia (Coutinho) Rogers.

Visitation in Chapman Funerals and Cremations, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, will be held on Friday, August 20, from 10 to 11 am, followed by a funeral service officiated by the Rev. Paul Fedak. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineyard Avenue, Oak, Bluffs with military honors provided by the veterans of Martha’s Vineyard.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online tributes and information.