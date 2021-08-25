Herbert Paul Golub, 81, died on Thursday evening, August 19, 2021, at his home in Chilmark. He was the husband of Carol M. (Gustafson) Golub.

His memorial service will be held in the Oriental–Martha’s Vineyard Masonic Lodge, 52 Edgartown Road, in Oak Bluffs on Sunday, August 29 at 1 pm; please arrive by 12:30 pm. The service is officiated by Rabbi Lori Shaller, followed by a Masonic funeral service. Arrangements are under the care of Chapman Funerals and Cremations, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online tributes and information.