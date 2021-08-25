Run from anywhere in the world

The Gay Head Run for the Light race will be held virtually this year. The race has three length categories: a 10K, 5K, and a one-mile fun run. The racing will occur throughout October at each participant’s pace. Each of these races has a $35 registration fee, and the proceeds will be used to “help support continued restoration and maintenance of the historic Gay Head Lighthouse in beautiful Aquinnah.” Registration is open now, and a race shirt will be reserved for those who register by Sept. 17.

Stefanie Hecht, a member of the Gay Head 10K Committee, said Tokyo Olympics marathon bronze medalist Molly Seidel is also planning on taking part in the virtual race. Seidel was the victor of the Gay Head 10K in 2017.

Those who want to race virtually can do so on runsignup. A map of the course can also be found there. For more general information, visit the Gay Head 10K website.